Summit X LLC Sells 105 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

