SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,937,900 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the April 29th total of 3,389,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,094,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HYSR remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,371,797. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
