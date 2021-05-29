SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,937,900 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the April 29th total of 3,389,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,094,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYSR remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,371,797. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

