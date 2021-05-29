Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.16 or 0.06857199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00184782 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,886,859 coins and its circulating supply is 317,974,190 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.