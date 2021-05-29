Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

