Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.71. 110,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 218,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

