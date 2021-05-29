Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

