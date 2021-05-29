Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

