Swiss National Bank Acquires 98,100 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $49,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

