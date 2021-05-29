Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $291.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

