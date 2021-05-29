Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $46,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,092 shares of company stock worth $32,309,114 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

