Swiss National Bank Has $56.67 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Datadog worth $56,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,222,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,957,601. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

DDOG stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.