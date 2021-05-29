Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Universal Health Services worth $48,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

