Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,300 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of NovoCure worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,485 shares of company stock valued at $43,077,732. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

