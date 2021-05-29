Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

