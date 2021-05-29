Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

