Switcheo (SWTH) Price Tops $0.0222

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $30.71 million and $962,730.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,449,954,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,191,850 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.