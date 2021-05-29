SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $126.60. 156,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,916. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.