T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.35. 1,105,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,291. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

