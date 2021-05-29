Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the April 29th total of 415,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $263,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 896,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,485. The firm has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of -571.14 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

