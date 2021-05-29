Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. Target has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.87. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

