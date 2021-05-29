Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $216.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $228.83 and last traded at $227.55, with a volume of 8671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

