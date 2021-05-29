Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $2,277,277. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $106.35. 137,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,905. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

