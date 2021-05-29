Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $649.85. 842,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $266.09 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

