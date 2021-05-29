Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

