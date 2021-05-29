Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $561,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,121,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,812,000 after purchasing an additional 270,090 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 173,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 6,356,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,892,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.