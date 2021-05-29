Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

