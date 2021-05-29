Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

