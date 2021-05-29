TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,380,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 280,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

