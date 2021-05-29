TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Eric Resch Sells 23,900 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
