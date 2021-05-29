TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Eric Resch Sells 23,900 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.