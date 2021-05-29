Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.

TECK opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

