Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Arnnon Geshuri Sells 3,959 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00.

TDOC opened at $150.58 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.92. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

