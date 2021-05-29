Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

