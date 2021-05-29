Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

