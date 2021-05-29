Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.40 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

