Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $35.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

GPS opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Gap has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

