Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,917 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,648 shares of company stock worth $3,630,320. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.