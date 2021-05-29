Texas Permanent School Fund Has $195,000 Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EZPW stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

