Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.