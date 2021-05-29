The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.60

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 2312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

