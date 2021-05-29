The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.