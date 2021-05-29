The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,820. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

