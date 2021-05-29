The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The Crypto has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

