The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The Crypto has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.
About The Crypto
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.