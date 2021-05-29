The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of EL opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

