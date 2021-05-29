The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLWPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 189,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,078. The Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

