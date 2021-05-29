The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €134.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.50 ($114.71).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 opened at €91.36 ($107.48) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €99.80 ($117.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.