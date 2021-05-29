The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

