The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,787. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 147,492 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 543.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.