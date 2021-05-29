The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

GBX stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.65, a PEG ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

