The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 21st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

