The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

